Man apologises to ministers over Su Haijin Facebook posts, offers community service instead of damages

SINGAPORE: A man known as “Rich Sng” on Facebook has apologised and taken down posts that two ministers and a labour chief said were defamatory.

The man, whose real name is Sng Chia Huat, had previously published posts alleging that Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and labour chief Ng Chee Meng were aware that convicted money launderer Su Haijin had broken laws but chose to condone it.

Earlier this week, the lawyers of the ministers and Mr Ng sent letters to Mr Sng asking him to apologise, withdraw his false allegations and pay damages, which would be donated to charity.

“All three posts have since been taken down, and I’ve also issued public apologies in the form demanded of me,” said Mr Sng in a Facebook post on Friday.

“I am sorry.”