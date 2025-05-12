Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat send lawyers’ letters to man who alleged they condoned Su Haijin's illegal activities
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng similarly issued a lawyer's letter to the Facebook user known as “Rich Sng” over posts that are "false, misleading and defamatory".
SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat have issued lawyers’ letters to a man known as “Rich Sng” on Facebook, alleging defamation over posts accusing them of corruption.
According to a joint statement released by their press secretaries, the man, whose real name is Sng Chia Huat, published two posts claiming that the ministers were aware that convicted money launderer Su Haijin had broken laws but chose to condone it.
He also accused that the ministers pretended not to know Su, were involved in or susceptible to corruption or bribery, and are part of a system that protects such criminals.
“These allegations are baseless and are false,” the joint statement read.
“As stated in an earlier joint statement, both ministers do not know Su Haijin personally, and did not have any contact with him before and after the dinners.”
The ministers have asked Sng to apologise, withdraw his false allegations and pay damages, which they will donate to charity.
If Sng does not do so by May 16, the ministers will have to sue him to clear their names against the false allegations, and uphold the clean and honest reputation of the government, the statement added.
Fujian gang member Su was one of the 10 people convicted in the billion-dollar money laundering case last year. The Cypriot national, was sentenced to 14 months' jail in April last year.
Last week, the ministers’ press secretaries said that pictures showing both of them at dinners where Su was present have been circulated online.
The statement had read: “As ministers, they meet a diverse range of people at various events and gatherings. They attended the dinners at the invitation of a friend, and Su happened to be there.
“Minister Ong recalls that months later, at another dinner, Su happened to be there too.”
It added that they do not know Su personally and “have had no contact or dealings with him before or since these occasions”.
Separately on Monday, labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who was recently elected as Member of Parliament for Jalan Kayu SMC, also issued a statement saying that he has issued a lawyer's letter to Sng.
He has also been photographed with Su.
Said Mr Ng: "Mr Sng had put up several posts about me that are false, misleading and defamatory."
"Through my lawyer, I have asked Mr Sng to withdraw his false allegations and to apologise by May 16, 2025. I have also asked Mr Sng to propose an amount of damages, which I will donate to charity."
"If he does not do so, I will be compelled to take legal action against Mr Sng to clear my name against these false, misleading, and defamatory allegations."
Mr Ng had said last week that he met Su at a dinner engagement, and that he had no further interactions with him thereafter.
He added that as the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, it is part of his work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders.
"At these engagements, people would often approach me for photographs. This dinner was one such engagement. It took place some time back. I learnt later about the police investigations and subsequent criminal charges against Su."
Former manpower minister Lim Swee Say, who appeared in one of the photographs alongside Mr Ong and Su, described the event as a "social gathering among old friends" which he said took place on May 10, 2022.
Mr Lim said Su was the only person he did not recognise there, and he had no contact with Su after the dinner.
Local businessman Sam Goi, also known as Singapore's "Popiah King", told Bloomberg that he had organised and paid for the meals the ministers and Mr Ng attended.
The owner and executive chairman of Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing later clarified that the group sizes of the private dinners involving Su and Mr Ong, Mr Chee and Mr Ng complied with the applicable COVID-19 safe management measures at the time.