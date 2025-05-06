Ng Chee Meng met Fujian gang member Su Haijin at engagement session, had no further interactions

SINGAPORE: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Tuesday (May 6) that he had met convicted money launderer Su Haijin during an engagement session, but had no further interactions with him after he learnt about the police investigations and criminal charges.

"As the secretary-general of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders. These engagements help me better understand the concerns and challenges in different industries," Mr Ng said in response to media queries.

"At these engagements, people would often approach me for photographs. This dinner was one such engagement. It took place some time back."

A photo of Mr Ng and Su at a dinner was posted online by former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo. Su was one of the 10 people convicted in the billion-dollar money laundering case last year.

Mr Ng was recently elected as Member of Parliament for Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), in what was the closest contest of the General Election.