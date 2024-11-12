Fugitive Singapore lawyer Charles Yeo in custody in the UK, set for extradition hearing

SINGAPORE: Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo, who fled from Singapore after criminal charges were filed against him, is in custody in the United Kingdom and awaiting an extradition hearing.
Yeo, who had an arrest warrant against him in Singapore, is due to attend a bail hearing on Nov 15, the UK court told CNA on Tuesday (Nov 12). A date for his full extradition hearing has not been set.
He posted on his Instagram account earlier this month that the Singapore government had applied for his extradition.
CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs for more information.
The former chairman of the Reform Party, Yeo was given six charges in Singapore in January 2022:
- One count of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of another under the Penal Code
- Two counts of attempting to utter words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of another under the Penal Code
- Three counts of making abusive, threatening or insulting communication towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act
In August that year, a district court issued a warrant of arrest for the lawyer after he breached the conditions for overseas travel while on bail.
He was given permission to travel to Vietnam for work, but he failed to return to Singapore and claimed he was seeking “political asylum” in the UK.
The UK government said that it does not comment on individual cases and it is unclear if political asylum was granted.
Yeo also told an investigation officer that he did not intend to return to Singapore. In March 2023, the warrant of arrest was extended by the courts.
UK news outlet The Guardian reported in December last year that Yeo was warned he may be moved to the Bibby Stockholm barge.
The barge was used to house male asylum seekers while they waited for a decision on their asylum application, but its closure was announced in July after criticism about living conditions.
According to the UK Home Office website, Singapore is among the countries that has a formal extradition arrangement with the UK.
It is a Category 2B country – which means it needs to make out a case to support a request for extradition.
Extradition requests from Category 2 territories need decisions by both the Secretary of State and the courts.
After a request is made to the UK Secretary of State, he or she decides on whether to certify the request. If it goes ahead, the case is sent to court, and the judge decides on whether to issue a warrant for arrest.
After the person is arrested and brought before the court, there are preliminary hearings before the extradition hearing.
After the extradition hearing, the case goes back to the Secretary of State, who decides whether to order the extradition.
The person may make any representations as to why they should not be extradited within four weeks of the case being sent to the Secretary of State.
If the extradition goes ahead, a person may appeal to the High Court within 14 days. If the High Court allows the extradition, the person can appeal in the Supreme Court.
Appeals to the Supreme Court can only be made if the High Court has certified that the case involves a point of law of general public importance.
If there is no appeal, the person must be extradited within 28 days of the Secretary of State’s decision.