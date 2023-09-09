PM Lee pays tribute to Richard Hu, says Singapore owes its gratitude to late finance minister

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Sep 9) paid tribute to the late Dr Richard Hu, saying the country owed the former finance minister its gratitude for a "lifetime of contribution and service to nation".

Dr Hu, who was Finance Minister from 1985 to 2001, died on Friday at the age of 96. He entered politics in 1984, the same year as Mr Lee.

As a "close colleague and friend for many years", Dr Hu left a "lasting legacy in the field of finance", said Mr Lee, who listed the achievements of Dr Hu - from his time in GIC, to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and finally as the finance chief of Singapore.

Dr Hu joined the GIC Board when it was first formed in 1981 and was its first private sector member. He would go on to lead GIC's real estate arm and "with him at the helm, the GIC real estate team made its first foray into the region, and has since grown into a global real estate institutional investor", said Mr Lee.

Mr Lee also recognised Dr Hu's time at MAS where he was both managing director and then chairman between 1983 and 1997. “Under his leadership during these formative years, MAS established its credentials for stringent supervision and regulation of the financial sector, and sound monetary policy,” Mr Lee wrote.

"The 1980s and 1990s saw episodes of volatility in international financial markets," he added. "Throughout, MAS steadfastly maintained its exchange rate-centred monetary policy, emphasising the role of a stable Singapore dollar in preserving the purchasing power of Singaporean households, and saw off a few speculative attacks on the exchange rate."

Mr Lee noted that Dr Hu also "oversaw the overhaul of our securities regulatory framework, which facilitated the subsequent development of our capital markets and laid the foundation for Singapore to become a thriving global financial hub".