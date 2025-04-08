19 people, including 15 children, taken to hospital after fire at River Valley shophouse

SINGAPORE: Four adults and 15 children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a building along River Valley Road on Tuesday (Apr 8), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 278 River Valley Road at about 9.45am. The fire was found to be raging on the second and third floors of a three-storey shophouse upon SCDF’s arrival.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media, showing children sitting on a third-storey ledge as plumes of black smoke billow.

Bystanders, including some construction workers, can be been seen climbing scaffolding in an attempt to rescue them.

The affected building is an education centre for young children, according to signage seen in the videos.

"Several persons were on a ledge outside the third-floor unit. Members of the public, including construction workers, used a metal scaffolding and a ladder to reach those stranded and brought a number of them to safety," said SCDF in a Facebook post.

Rescue ladders and a combined platform ladder were immediately deployed to rescue the rest of the stranded people on the ledge, while firefighters proceeded to the second and third floors to fight the fire.

The fire was extinguished with three water jets within 30 minutes.

About 80 people in the shophouse and nearby premises were evacuated by the police and SCDF personnel, while a total of 19 casualties were taken to hospital, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in the rescue of the stranded persons for their quick actions and bravery," said SCDF.