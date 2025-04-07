SCDF team to return home from quake-hit Myanmar on Apr 8

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) team deployed in Myanmar after a devastating earthquake hit the country on Mar 28 is preparing to return home after a search and rescue operation there.

The 80-member team was sent there to assist with rescue efforts after an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale killed thousands. The epicentre was close to Mandalay, the nation's second biggest city.

The quake has killed more than 3,400 people and left hundreds missing.

In a Facebook update on Monday (Apr 7), SCDF said the team would return to Singapore on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the past two days, the team has handed over essential supplies such as tents, canned food and ready-to-eat rations to the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD), it said.

It also donated two tents to Naypyidaw Women's Hospital as well as five tents, medicine and other medical supplies to Naypyidaw General Hospital.

“It is hoped that these supplies will continue to help the relief and recovery efforts as the people of Myanmar work to rebuild their community,” said SCDF.

In a video included in the post, the contingent executes a "keluar baris", marking the conclusion of their mission. This is a military term in Malay meaning "fall out".