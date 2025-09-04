Road closures, security checks for opening of parliament on Sep 5

SINGAPORE: Some roads in the Parliament House area will be closed to vehicular traffic for the opening of Singapore's 15th parliament on Friday (Sep 5).

High Street will be closed from 12am to 7am on Sep 5 and Sep 6.

On Sep 5, the following will be closed from 12pm to 11.59pm: Parliament Place between Supreme Court Lane and St Andrew’s Road, the slip road from Parliament Place into St Andrew’s Road, two right lanes of High Street between lamp post four to North Bridge Road and two right lanes of Parliament Place between North Bridge Road and Supreme Court Lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads surrounding Parliament House and to plan their journey by taking alternative routes, the police said on Thursday.

They can use Bras Basah Road if travelling to North Bridge Road from Eu Tong Sen Street, Hill Street or Victoria Street.

Motorists can also use North Bridge Road if travelling to Parliament Place or South Bridge Road.

During the closure, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Police officers and auxiliary police officers will be deployed along North Bridge Road, Parliament Place and High Street to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, said the police, adding that illegally parked vehicles or those causing obstruction will be towed.

The police will also conduct security checks in the Parliament House area on Friday.

“The public is advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” the police said.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will also establish a temporary restricted area (TRA) over Parliament House on Friday from 3pm to 10.30pm.

Aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within and into the TRA during this period are prohibited.

Under the Air Navigation Order, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$40,000, jailed up to 15 months, or both.

Under the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.