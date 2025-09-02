CNA Explains: What backbench MPs do in parliament

How can backbenchers make laws?

By introducing private members’ Bills. Singapore’s parliament has passed at least five such Bills since independence.

Mr De Souza said the Prevention of Human Trafficking Bill which he tabled in 2014 took about one-and-a-half years of work.

He said that when he started looking into the issue, there was a gap that related pieces of legislation like the Immigration Act and Women’s Charter did not cover.

He started piecing together a draft, and emailed it to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“I explained to him why I felt this was necessary and that I would be willing to table this … he wrote back within a very short period of time and said ‘I support this initiative’,” said the MP.

The eventual Bill was developed with the support of a government inter-agency task force on trafficking, which had been established in 2010.

Religious and civil society groups, the business community and members of the public also shared their views in multiple focus group discussions, said Mr De Souza.

Assoc Prof Tan said a backbencher would still need to secure the support of the government of the day for a private members’ Bill.

“For a variety of reasons, the government may prefer a particular Bill to be moved by backbenchers,” he said.

He noted for example that the Maintenance of Parents Act, first tabled by Nominated MP Walter Woon and passed in 1995, continues to have amendments moved by backbench MPs rather than the government.

Assoc Prof Tan also pointed out that while Nominated MP Kanwaljit Soin’s attempt to pass a Family Violence Bill in 1995 failed, many of its provisions on violence against women later made their way into amendments to related laws, such as the Women’s Charter.