PAP names new heads for all government parliamentary committees; appoints 19 first-term MPs as members
The GPC system was introduced by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 1987 to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries.
SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Jul 10) announced new leaders for all 12 of its government parliamentary committees (GPCs), which scrutinise various ministries' legislation and programmes.
Introduced by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 1987, these backbench committees also serve as an additional channel of feedback on government policies.
MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam will chair the Culture, Community and Youth GPC, taking over from Mr Sitoh Yih Pin. Mr Sitoh stepped down ahead of the 2025 General Election after serving three terms.
Mr Yip Hon Weng will chair the Defence and Foreign Affairs GPC, and Mr Darryl David will helm the Education GPC.
Mr Saktiandi Supaat will move from Transport to head the Finance and Trade and Industry GPC, while Ms Yeo Wan Ling will chair Manpower.
Mr Vikram Nair, previously the chairman for Defence and Foreign Affairs, will head Home Affairs and Law.
Meanwhile, the National Development and Social and Family Development committees will be chaired by Mr Henry Kwek and Mr Xie Yao Quan respectively.
The other appointments are Ms Mariam Jaafar, Sembawang GRC MP, who will take over the Health GPC from former Clementi MP Tan Wu Meng.
In a Facebook post late on Thursday, Ms Jaafar reflected that she had, in the last parliamentary term, spoken more during the Ministry of Health's Committee of Supply Debate "than for any other ministry", and that this had come as a bit of a surprise to her.
"But like so much of what I do, perhaps it can be traced to family - my mother was a nurse and my late father’s cancer diagnosis played a part in my decision to step into politics," she said.
On her appointment, she added: "I appreciate the trust. Healthcare touches all of us and is undergoing big transformations. I am energised and look forward to to working with my GPC colleagues on health and healthcare issues that matter to us all."
Ms Poh Li San, MP for Sembawang West SMC, will head the Sustainability and the Environment GPC, succeeding Mr Louis Ng, former MP for Nee Soon GRC.
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Tin Pei Ling will move from the Digital Development and Information GPC to chair the Transport GPC. The Digital Development and Information GPC will be headed by Mr Sharael Taha.
In a Facebook post after the announcement, Ms Tin said: "I appreciate the trust and will work closely with fellow GPC members on issues pertaining to transport looking ahead. Thank you for your support."
Nineteen first-time MPs have also been appointed to the GPCs as members. They are:
- Charlene Chen
- Elysa Chen
- Gho Sze Kee
- Hazlina Abdul Halim
- Valerie Lee
- Lee Hong Chuang
- Cassandra Lee
- David Hoe
- Lee Hui Ying
- Hamid Razak
- Victor Lye
- Ng Shi Xuan
- Cai Yinzhou
- Gabriel Lam
- Jackson Lam
- Diana Pang
- Foo Cexiang
- Choo Pei Ling
- Shawn Loh
The GPC appointments will take effect with the opening of the 15th Parliament on Sep 5.
The full list of GPC members:
Culture, community and youth
Alex Yam - Chairperson
Joan Pereira - Deputy chairperson
Charlene Chen
Elysa Chen
Darryl David
Gho Sze Kee
Hazlina Abdul Halim
Valerie Lee
Defence and Foreign Affairs
Yip Hon Weng - Chairperson
Vikram Nair - Deputy chairperson
Hazlina Abdul Halim
Henry Kwek
Lee Hong Chuang
Rachel Ong
Joan Pereira
Patrick Tay
Digital Development and Information
Sharael Taha - Chairperson
Henry Kwek - Deputy chairperson
Choo Pei Ling
Christopher De Souza
Cassandra Lee
Jessica Tan
Tin Pei Ling
Education
Darryl David - Chairperson
Hany Soh - Deputy chairperson
Charlene Chen
Elysa Chen
David Hoe
Lee Hui Ying
Denise Phua
Hamid Razak
Alex Yam
Finance and Trade and Industry
Saktiandi Supaat - Chairperson
Edward Chia - Deputy chairperson
Lee Hong Chuang
Shawn Loh
Victor Lye
Ng Shi Xuan
Denise Phua
Tin Pei Ling
Health
Mariam Jaafar - Chairperson
Yip Hon Weng - Deputy chairperson
Cai Yinzhou
Choo Pei Ling
Hamid Razak
Wan Rizal
Alex Yeo
Home Affairs and Law
Vikram Nair - Chairperson
Wan Rizal - Deputy chairperson
Christopher De Souza
Gabriel Lam
Jackson Lam
Cassandra Lee
Alex Yeo
Manpower
Yeo Wan Ling - Chairperson
Saktiandi Supaat - Deputy chairperson
Gho Sze Kee
Shawn Loh
Diana Pang
Jessica Tan
Patrick Tay
Melvin Yong
National Development
Henry Kwek - Chairperson
Xie Yao Quan - Deputy chairperson
Ang Wei Neng
Cai Yinzhou
Foo Cexiang
Liang Eng Hwa
Nadia Ahmad Samdin
Social and Family Development
Xie Yao Quan - Chairperson
Rachel Ong - Deputy chairperson
Mariam Jaafar
Gabriel Lam
Victor Lye
Diana Pang
Denise Phua
Melvin Yong
Sustainability and the Environment
Poh Li San - Chairperson
Nadia Ahmad Samdin - Deputy chairperson
Foo Cexiang
David Hoe
Lee Hui Ying
Valerie Lee
Ng Shi Xuan
Hany Soh
Transport
Tin Pei Ling - Chairperson
Edward Chia - Deputy chairperson
Ang Wei Neng
Jackson Lam
Liang Eng Hwa
Poh Li San
Sharael Taha
Yeo Wan Ling