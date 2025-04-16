GE2025: Lawyer Alex Yeo to replace Sitoh Yih Pin for PAP in Potong Pasir SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) will field lawyer Alex Yeo as its candidate for Potong Pasir SMC in the upcoming General Election, replacing Mr Sitoh Yih Pin.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (Apr 16), a week ahead of Nomination Day, marking a significant transition for the single-seat ward.

Mr Sitoh, 60, is stepping down after serving three terms since 2011. His win that year ended the opposition’s 27-year hold on the constituency. The Singapore People’s Party’s (SPP) Chiam See Tong left Potong Pasir that year to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Mr Yeo, 46, who stood for election in Aljunied GRC at the 2020 polls, has experience in both legal practice and grassroots engagement. He was previously the branch chairman of PAP’s Paya Lebar division.

Speaking at the event at PAP Potong Pasir Branch, Mr Yeo thanked Mr Sitoh for his past 25 years of service.

“Personally, he's been a dear mentor of mine, and I've learned a lot about community leadership and service from him,” he said.

Mr Yeo added that having helped Potong Pasir residents through the Community Legal Clinic he set up in 2016 and his pro bono Lasting Power of Attonrey (LPA) program, a part of him has “never left”.

“So returning to Potong Pasir now, the familiarity with residents, volunteers, with activists, feels like I've come home,” he said.

Potong Pasir is now also home to many residents of young and three generation families, couples and seniors, he said.

“I believe that the key for any team looking to serve Potong Pasir residents well over the next five years must have a keen understanding of how to blend the rich heritage of the past, with the dreams and aspirations of residents in the future,” he said.

Mr Sitoh narrowly clinched Potong Pasir in 2011 with 50.36 per cent of the vote against Mrs Lina Chiam of the Singapore People’s Party (SPP). He later increased his winning margin to 66.39 per cent in 2015, and secured 60.67 per cent in the 2020 contest against SPP’s Jose Raymond.

The SPP and the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) have indicated their intention to contest Potong Pasir SMC this year.

Two precincts from Potong Pasir SMC were moved to Marine Parade GRC in the latest Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report. This adjustment came in response to rapid population growth from new developments in Bidadari. As of Feb 1, the constituency has 30,897 registered voters, up from 19,731 in 2020.

