Road traffic accidents up in the first half of 2025

SINGAPORE: The number of road traffic accidents and casualties rose in the first half of 2025, compared with the same period last year, continuing an upward trend over the past three years.

In the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) mid-year road traffic statistics released on Friday (Aug 29), the total number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 8.9 per cent to 3,818 in the first half of 2025, from 3,507 in the first half of 2024.

The total number of fatalities and people injured in the first six months of the year was 4,939, up from 4,737 in the same period last year.

There were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of the year, up from 70, while fatalities increased from 72 to 79.

Accidents resulting in injuries rose by 8.8 per cent to 3,740 in the first half of 2025. The number of people injured increased to 4,860 from 4,665.

The police noted that vulnerable road users, particularly motorcyclists and their pillion riders, as well as elderly pedestrians aged 65 and above, continue to account for a "disproportionate number of traffic fatalities".

The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased to 116 in the first half of 2025 from 98 over the same period last year.

During the same period, the number of elderly pedestrians injured in accidents rose to 101 from 92. About 43.1 per cent of all elderly pedestrian accidents were attributed to jaywalking.

Fifteen elderly pedestrians died in traffic accidents in the first half of the year, up from six. Elderly pedestrians made up 78.9 per cent of all pedestrian deaths in the first six months.

SPF said that while the traffic police will continue with its public education efforts for the elderly, it needs family members, caregivers and friends to support its efforts by "constantly reminding them of road safety messages, particularly on the dangers of jaywalking".