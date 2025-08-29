Road traffic accidents up in the first half of 2025
There were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of 2025, up from 70 in the same period last year.
SINGAPORE: The number of road traffic accidents and casualties rose in the first half of 2025, compared with the same period last year, continuing an upward trend over the past three years.
In the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) mid-year road traffic statistics released on Friday (Aug 29), the total number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 8.9 per cent to 3,818 in the first half of 2025, from 3,507 in the first half of 2024.
The total number of fatalities and people injured in the first six months of the year was 4,939, up from 4,737 in the same period last year.
There were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of the year, up from 70, while fatalities increased from 72 to 79.
Accidents resulting in injuries rose by 8.8 per cent to 3,740 in the first half of 2025. The number of people injured increased to 4,860 from 4,665.
The police noted that vulnerable road users, particularly motorcyclists and their pillion riders, as well as elderly pedestrians aged 65 and above, continue to account for a "disproportionate number of traffic fatalities".
The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased to 116 in the first half of 2025 from 98 over the same period last year.
During the same period, the number of elderly pedestrians injured in accidents rose to 101 from 92. About 43.1 per cent of all elderly pedestrian accidents were attributed to jaywalking.
Fifteen elderly pedestrians died in traffic accidents in the first half of the year, up from six. Elderly pedestrians made up 78.9 per cent of all pedestrian deaths in the first six months.
SPF said that while the traffic police will continue with its public education efforts for the elderly, it needs family members, caregivers and friends to support its efforts by "constantly reminding them of road safety messages, particularly on the dangers of jaywalking".
MOTORCYCLISTS
The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased to 2,088 in the first half of this year from 1,907 in the same period last year.
"Despite a marginal 2.3 per cent decrease in motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities to 43 in the first half of 2025 compared to 44 in the same period of 2024, motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be disproportionately represented in traffic fatalities, accounting for 54.4 per cent of all road deaths," said SPF.
A total of 2,323 motorcyclists and pillion riders were injured in traffic accidents in the first half of the year, up from 2,164 in the same period last year.
This group was involved in 54.7 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first half of 2025. The police said the top three causes were: failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control and changing lanes without due care.
The traffic police will introduce changes to local motorcycle helmet standards, in line with "international best practices".
"We will also streamline helmet testing and certification processes. More details will be announced in due course," said the police.
SPEEDING VIOLATIONS
Speeding violations increased by 45.5 per cent to 118,076 in the first half of 2025, from 81,141 in the same period last year.
"There have been increased detections by speed enforcement cameras, but the increase may also be because of enhanced enforcement operations, and the activation of the speed enforcement function in more red-light cameras islandwide," said the police.
More than 42,000 speeding violations have been detected by the speed enforcement function of red-light cameras since its activation on Apr 1 last year.
There were 236 speeding-related accidents in the first half of the year, down from 269 in the same period last year.
In the same period, the number of fatal speeding-related accidents also decreased to 15 from 25.
Red-light running violations fell to 13,073 from 17,508, while fatal accidents involving such violations dropped from five to four.
However, the number of red-light running accidents increased by 38.3 per cent to 65.
The police reminded motorists that composition sums and demerit points for speeding offences will be increased from Jan 1, 2026.
"In egregious cases, motorists may also have their licence suspended or revoked," the police said.
The police also shared an update on the installation of speed limiters in lorries.
Lorries newly fitted with speed limiters recorded near zero speeding violations in the first half of 2025, compared to lorries without speed limiters, which recorded 641 violations.
As of Aug 16, 40.5 per cent of lorries that were required to install speed limiters in the first phase have done so, ahead of the Jan 1, 2026 deadline.
The traffic police strongly urged companies to expedite the installation of speed limiters before the deadline.
"If they leave it to the last minute, they may face installation delays due to limited workshop capacity. Installing speed limiters will protect the drivers of the lorries and other road users from speeding-related accidents involving lorries," the police said.
DRINK DRIVING
The number of drink-driving accidents fell by 18.5 per cent to 75 in the first half of 2025, from 92 in the first half of last year.
In the same period, the number of fatal drink-driving accidents decreased to four from nine.
However, the number of people arrested for drink-driving increased by 5.4 per cent to 862 in the first half of 2025, from 818 in the first six months of 2024.
The traffic police will start testing new traffic violation enforcement cameras, with a progressive islandwide roll-out planned over the coming months.
"These cameras will enhance enforcement against various technical traffic violations, including illegal U-turns and crossing double white lines, which can lead to serious accidents," said the police.
"The cameras will be painted prominently in orange and white livery, similar to the current traffic enforcement cameras, making them highly visible to motorists."