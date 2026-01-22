Singapore researchers develop world's first robotic chaperone to support seniors with mobility issues

SINGAPORE: Mr Leow Cher Hwa never thought something as simple as walking would become a daily struggle.

The 66-year-old suffered a stroke in 2022 that left him half-paralysed. He spent two months in hospital, grappling not just with physical challenges but emotional ones as well.

"I was very pessimistic and depressed. I took it very hard for the first two months,” he recounted.

But things began to change for the better from August last year, when he was chosen to take part in a trial involving a new rehabilitation robot at the Lions Befrienders’ Active Ageing Centre in Tampines.

Billed as the first of its kind in the world, the Data-driven Robotic Balance Assistant (DRBA) is designed to help seniors with mobility challenges by catching them before they fall.

Using inbuilt sensors and artificial intelligence, the robot can instantly detect a loss of balance and support the user, potentially preventing serious injuries.

It was rolled out during a Zumba class with Mr Leow and fellow seniors on Wednesday (Jan 21), which was attended by Tampines Member of Parliament Charlene Chen.