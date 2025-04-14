Registries of civil and Muslim marriages at Esplanade to offer Saturday solemnisations
The ROM and ROMM building at Canning Rise is undergoing redevelopment till 2028.
SINGAPORE: Couples looking to solemnise their marriages on weekends will be able to do so on Saturdays at the interim site in Esplanade Mall, where the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) are operating while their usual premises at Canning Rise undergo redevelopment till 2028.
This is in response to feedback from couples who prefer weekend ceremonies so that more family members and friends are able to attend, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in a joint media release on Monday (Apr 14).
For civil marriages, couples will be able to hold their solemnisations on Saturdays starting on May 17, between 9.30am and 11.30am and between 1pm and 5pm. They can book their preferred timeslot from Apr 14 - up to six months in advance using the Our Marriage Journey portal.
For Muslim marriages, selected slots will be available from October, and couples are also encouraged to consider community venues, including mosques, to hold their solemnisations, said the ministries.
Currently, marriages can be solemnised at ROM and ROMM on weekdays, except public holidays.
"By introducing solemnisation services on Saturdays, we are giving couples more options. We hope this will enable them to have a memorable start to their marriage journey surrounded by family and friends," said Registrar of Marriages Timothy Pak.
"As ROMM embarks on a new chapter at the Esplanade Mall interim site, we remain committed to serve the needs of our Muslim community. We are piloting the solemnisation services on Saturday to assess how we can better support Muslim couples on their marital journey," said Registrar of Muslim Marriages Nor Razak Bakar.
The ROM and ROMM temporarily relocated to Esplanade Mall on Monday, taking over the space formerly occupied by library@esplanade on the third level, as its Canning Rise premises is undergoing redevelopment till 2028.