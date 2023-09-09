In pictures: Touring the RSAF55 Open House

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who officiated the launch of the open house, said the event would showcase the RSAF's capabilities, instil confidence and attract even greater support.

"We appreciate the contributions and the sacrifices of all the men and women of the RSAF over so many years," Mr Heng said.

"Only through their efforts and dedication can we see this outcome, which is a free and sovereign Singapore and an air space that is well-defended 24/7."