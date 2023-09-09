In pictures: Touring the RSAF55 Open House

The event, which commemorates the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary, is open to the public on Saturday (Sep 9) and Sunday from 9am to 6pm. Entry is free and tickets are not required.
Visitors at the open house can expect to be treated to action-packed aerial displays and capabilities demonstrations, with the likes of the F-15SG performing high-octane manoeuvres.
The open house, which spans halls one to three, also features a range of activities where visitors can get hands-on experience with interactive exhibits and simulators, delve into RSAF’s rich history, learn about its capabilities and defence, and get to know the different RSAF vocations and how they contribute to the air defence of Singapore.
Visitors can also get up close with 18 different types of RSAF assets in the static display area. Among the assets, the F-15SG fighter jet and helicopters like the AH-64D and CH-47F Chinook. Visitors will get the rare opportunity to experience the cockpits and cabin of these aircraft.
Ballots will also be conducted where a lucky few will get to experience familiarisation flights with the Chinook and the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).
The event has been designed not just for aviation enthusiasts, but has also been kept family-friendly, with food and music, and even a carnival to keep the kids entertained.
Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who officiated the launch of the open house, said the event would showcase the RSAF's capabilities, instil confidence and attract even greater support.
"We appreciate the contributions and the sacrifices of all the men and women of the RSAF over so many years," Mr Heng said.
"Only through their efforts and dedication can we see this outcome, which is a free and sovereign Singapore and an air space that is well-defended 24/7."