Singapore

In pictures: Touring the RSAF55 Open House
Singapore

In pictures: Touring the RSAF55 Open House

In pictures: Touring the RSAF55 Open House

The F-15SG at the static display area at the RSAF55 Open House at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Jeremy Long
Jeremy Long
09 Sep 2023 06:22PM
SINGAPORE: The RSAF55 Open House returns to Paya Lebar Air Base after seven years. This year’s theme is “Defending Our Skies, Securing Our Future”.
The F-15SG takes off during a heavy downpour at the RSAF55 Open House at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Visitors at the RSAF55 Open House gather to take photos of the F-15SG landing at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

The event, which commemorates the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary, is open to the public on Saturday (Sep 9) and Sunday from 9am to 6pm. Entry is free and tickets are not required.

Visitors at the open house can expect to be treated to action-packed aerial displays and capabilities demonstrations, with the likes of the F-15SG performing high-octane manoeuvres.

Troops deployed from the H225M Medium Lift Helicopter in a demonstration during a heavy downpour at the RSAF55 Open House in Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
An F-15SG performing a manoeuvre during an aerial capability display at the RSAF55 Open House in Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

The open house, which spans halls one to three, also features a range of activities where visitors can get hands-on experience with interactive exhibits and simulators, delve into RSAF’s rich history, learn about its capabilities and defence, and get to know the different RSAF vocations and how they contribute to the air defence of Singapore.

Visitors trying out the helicopter virtual reality trainer at the RSAF55 Open House on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A child trying out a transport pilot flight simulator at the RSAF55 Open House on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Visitors can also get up close with 18 different types of RSAF assets in the static display area. Among the assets, the F-15SG fighter jet and helicopters like the AH-64D and CH-47F Chinook. Visitors will get the rare opportunity to experience the cockpits and cabin of these aircraft.

The static display area at the RSAF55 Open House on Sep 9, 2023, at Paya Lebar Air Base (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
The CH-47 Chinook cabin is open to the public. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Visitors at the RSAF55 Open House experiencing the cockpit of the F-15SG on Sep 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Visitors at the RSAF55 Open House experiencing the cockpit of the S-70B Seahawk Naval Helicopter on Sep 9, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Crowds at the RSAF55 Open House gather around the F-15SG on Sep 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Ballots will also be conducted where a lucky few will get to experience familiarisation flights with the Chinook and the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

The A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) on the runway during the RSAF55 Open House on Sep 9, 2023, at Paya Lebar Air Base. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
The C-130 Hercules on the runway during the RSAF55 Open House on Sep 9, 2023, at Paya Lebar Air Base. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

The event has been designed not just for aviation enthusiasts, but has also been kept family-friendly, with food and music, and even a carnival to keep the kids entertained.

The carnival area where kids can play on a bouncy castle. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A child smiles for the camera behind a standee, which is a part of the RSAF55 Open House static display area. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Visitors at the RSAF55 Open House can find dining options at Hall 4 (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who officiated the launch of the open house, said the event would showcase the RSAF's capabilities, instil confidence and attract even greater support.

"We appreciate the contributions and the sacrifices of all the men and women of the RSAF over so many years," Mr Heng said.

"Only through their efforts and dedication can we see this outcome, which is a free and sovereign Singapore and an air space that is well-defended 24/7."

Source: CNA/jl(ac)

Also worth reading

