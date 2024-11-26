Man charged with slashing actor Ryan Lian at NEX mall

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man who allegedly slashed Ah Boys to Men actor Ryan Lian with a knife multiple times at NEX shopping centre has been charged.

The accused, Aaron Samuel Yukon, was charged on Saturday (Nov 23) with voluntarily causing hurt by means of an instrument for cutting.

The alleged incident at the mall in Serangoon happened on Friday evening.

The penalty for this offence is up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.

According to court records, Yukon was admitted to Changi General Hospital and ordered to be placed in remand after his discharge.

His next court hearing will take place on Nov 29.

When CNA was at NEX shopping centre on Friday just before 10pm, police had cordoned off a sheltered walkway outside the mall.

Five uniformed men were redirecting pedestrians away from the area, while a few more were seen inside the cordoned-off area inspecting the ground.

Lian, named in court documents as Lian Yong Yi, is famous for his roles in Ah Boys To Men 4 and Money No Enough 3.

In comments to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Lian confirmed he was injured in an attack and said he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Lian himself was arrested in September after being filmed attempting to pry open an electronic lock of a Telok Blangah resident's home.

In that incident, police arrested one person under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after receiving a report.