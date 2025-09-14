MINDEF warns of allegedly fraudulent bulk orders made by individuals claiming to be SAF personnel

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has observed a number of allegedly fraudulent bulk orders made by individuals claiming to be its personnel, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Sunday (Sep 14).



MINDEF said in a Facebook post on Sunday that it is aware of seven such cases and has made police reports on them.



"We have not found any evidence that these individuals are affiliated with the SAF," it said, adding that the SAF takes a serious view of the matter.

"We urge the public, including businesses, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police," MINDEF added.

KNOWN CASES