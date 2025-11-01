Fire breaks out at industrial area in Eunos
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Saturday (Nov 1) at an industrial area in Eunos.
In a Facebook post at around 6.50pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7 at about 5.30pm.
The fire was raging within three workshop units when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.
"Firefighting operations are ongoing with two water jets, two water monitors and a firefighting machine," SCDF said.
There were no reported injuries.
In an alert, the Ministry of Home Affairs advised members of the public to steer clear of the area of the fire.
Pictures and videos seen by CNA show a large plume of smoke rising from the blaze.
One commenter on SCDF's post said they had seen smoke from Bedok Reservoir Park, while another said that smoke was observed from Aljunied. A CNA reader said the smoke from the fire was also visible from Tampines Avenue 1.
