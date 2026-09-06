SCDF NSF dies after incident at Marina Bay Fire Station

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time National Serviceman (NSF) died on Sunday (Sep 6) following an incident in the training yard of Marina Bay Fire Station, SCDF said.

Lance Corporal (LCP) Muhammad Nur Ilham Mohammed Iswadi was found unconscious in the training yard at about 8.10am on Sunday, SCDF said in a statement. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

"SCDF personnel at the fire station immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, where he passed away," SCDF said.

"LCP Muhammad Nur Ilham Mohammed Iswadi enlisted on Feb 10, 2026. He completed the firefighter course at the Civil Defence Academy on Aug 7, 2026, and was posted to Marina Bay Fire Station on Aug 18, 2026."

Police investigations are ongoing.

"SCDF is saddened by his death and extends our deepest condolences to his family," SCDF said.

"We are providing all necessary assistance and support to the family during this difficult time."

"A 20-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away. Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," the police added.