Jail for SCDF officer found to have consumed meth in routine test

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force officer (SCDF) who admitted to consuming methamphetamine was jailed for a year on Monday (Mar 24).

Rahul Tay Abdullah, whose alias is Jeremy Tay Chen, was caught during a routine urine test last August. The 50-year-old was with the Civil Defence Academy at the time of the offences and held the rank of Warrant Officer.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s website, Tay was a medical certification team tester with the SCDF who received a Long Service Medal in 2022.

In response to CNA's queries, the SCDF said that Tay, an officer working in a non-frontline vocation, has been interdicted since Jan 21, 2025. A spokesperson added that he will face public service disciplinary action. Punishments include dismissal from service.

“SCDF takes a serious view on this matter. We expect all our officers to uphold exemplary standards of professionalism, conduct and discipline at all times,” the spokesperson added.

Tay pleaded guilty to the charge of consuming methamphetamine.

On Aug 7, last year, he was subjected to a route urine test at about 8.30am while at the Civil Defence Academy.

His dipstick test was found positive for a controlled drug. He was subsequently brought to the Central Narcotics Bureau office by his supervisor for investigations.

At the office, Tay provided two bottles of his urine samples which were submitted to the Health Sciences Authority for analysis.

Both samples were found to contain methamphetamine. Tay was arrested on Sep 2, 2024 and charged in January.

Tay, who attended court without a lawyer, said he had no mitigation when asked by District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam.

Judge Ng noted that the law prescribed a mandatory minimum of a year’s jail for Tay’s offence.

He then commented on Tay’s position with the SCDF.

“It’s not easy to reach that level of rank. I hope that after you are released from prison (you can) be a better man, understand?” the judge asked, to which Tay replied “Yes, Your Honour”.

For consuming a specified drug, Tay could have been jailed between a year and 10 years, and could also have been fined.