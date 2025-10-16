SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating MHA and SCDF of over S$130,000
Some of the offences involved submitting quotations for paintball and esports events.
SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer and his wife were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 16) with cheating the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SCDF of over S$130,000 (US$100,300).
Muhammad Zahid Rosli, 41, was an SCDF officer posted to the Civil Defence Academy at the time of the offences, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.
His wife, Nuraifa Ahmad, 38, was the sole proprietor of Grundy Wellness Network and director of Clutch Esports.
Zahid faces a total of 28 charges, while Nuraifa faces 19.
Between 2017 and 2023, Zahid allegedly cheated the SCDF of about S$52,000 by "dishonestly concealing his personal interest" in Grundy and Clutch when he submitted quotations from both companies on separate occasions for different paintball and esports events.
His wife allegedly intentionally aided him in cheating the SCDF by uploading invoices from those businesses to the Government Electronic Business portal so that the companies would receive payment for organising the respective events.
Nuraifa is also accused of helping her husband on Mar 21, 2022, to cheat both SCDF and MHA of about S$27,000 by incorporating Clutch and agreeing to be its director.
This was allegedly to conceal Zahid's personal interest in the company when he submitted quotations.
"This was done to induce the SCDF and the MHA to approve Clutch's quotations on multiple occasions," CPIB said.
CHEATING OFFENCES AGAINST MHA
Zahid also purportedly cheated MHA of about S$80,000 by dishonestly concealing his interest in those companies between 2018 and 2023, when he submitted quotations for events.
He is also accused of attempting to cheat MHA of about S$37,000 in December 2023 by dishonestly concealing his personal interest in Clutch when he submitted a quotation for an esports event.
Nuraifa also allegedly intentionally aided Zahid on Aug 20, 2021 and Nov 30, 2022, to cheat MHA of about S$33,400 by appending her signature as the programme director of Grundy on the Invitation to Quote for two esports events.
This was done to conceal her husband's personal interest in the company during the approval process and induce MHA to approve both companies' quotations on the two separate occasions, said CPIB.
The pair indicated in court that they would plead guilty and would not engage counsel. A date was fixed for them to plead guilty in November.
If convicted of cheating, an offender may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.
CPIB added that it looks into all corruption-related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.