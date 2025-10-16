SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating MHA and SCDF of over S$130,000

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer and his wife were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 16) with cheating the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SCDF of over S$130,000 (US$100,300).

Muhammad Zahid Rosli, 41, was an SCDF officer posted to the Civil Defence Academy at the time of the offences, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

His wife, Nuraifa Ahmad, 38, was the sole proprietor of Grundy Wellness Network and director of Clutch Esports.

Zahid faces a total of 28 charges, while Nuraifa faces 19.

Between 2017 and 2023, Zahid allegedly cheated the SCDF of about S$52,000 by "dishonestly concealing his personal interest" in Grundy and Clutch when he submitted quotations from both companies on separate occasions for different paintball and esports events.

His wife allegedly intentionally aided him in cheating the SCDF by uploading invoices from those businesses to the Government Electronic Business portal so that the companies would receive payment for organising the respective events.

Nuraifa is also accused of helping her husband on Mar 21, 2022, to cheat both SCDF and MHA of about S$27,000 by incorporating Clutch and agreeing to be its director.

This was allegedly to conceal Zahid's personal interest in the company when he submitted quotations.

"This was done to induce the SCDF and the MHA to approve Clutch's quotations on multiple occasions," CPIB said.