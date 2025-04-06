SCDF team recovers body from Myanmar quake debris

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has recovered a body from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Naypyidaw, as part of its ongoing search and rescue mission following last week's deadly earthquake in Myanmar.

In a Facebook update on Sunday (Apr 6), SCDF said its team has been actively conducting search operations in Ottara Thiri Township in the Myanmar capital.

"At a partially-collapsed nine-story hotel, the Operation Lionheart contingent conducted a joint risk assessment with the Myanmar Earthquake Relief Contingent from Vietnam before commencing search operations," said SCDF.

"After an extensive search effort, a body was discovered beneath layers of concrete and steel."

Working alongside a team from BARSANAS - Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency - the team helped recover the body by breaking through the debris, said SCDF.