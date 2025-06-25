SCDF unveils Blue Dolphin, its latest marine rescue vessel
The second-generation vessel will serve as SCDF's primary response asset for major incidents at sea.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) unveiled its latest marine rescue vessel, the Blue Dolphin, on Wednesday (Jun 25), marking a significant upgrade to Singapore’s maritime emergency response capabilities.
The second-generation vessel will serve as SCDF's primary response asset for major incidents at sea, including fires, rescues, and chemical, biological or radiological emergencies. It will be based at the West Coast Marine Fire Station.
It is approximately 3m longer than its predecessor, the Red Dolphin, which was commissioned in August 2019. Both vessels have a top speed of 30 knots, or about 56kmh.
The Blue Dolphin houses three fire monitors, capable of discharging up to 4,800 cubic metres of water per hour – equivalent to nearly two Olympic-sized swimming pools. Both vessels also have a crew capacity of four navigational crew and 10 marine specialists.
The new vessel was jointly developed by SCDF, Penguin Shipyard International, Home Team Science and Technology Agency and Defence Science and Technology Agency.
Key upgrades include an integrated command post that can receive information from onboard cameras, detectors and operation logs.
The vessel is also equipped with a chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) system, upgraded with advanced sensors. These sensors can analyse infrared signatures emitted by various chemicals and detect most chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals from up to 5km away within line of sight.
The CBR system also enables the vessel to conduct hazardous material monitoring operations – a process that demarcates hazardous boundaries of an incident site to assess whether responders should wear personal protective equipment (PPE).
A virtual anchoring system enhances navigational precision and minimises operator fatigue during extended missions. Meanwhile, upgraded search-and-rescue tools include a launch-and-recovery mechanism for a rigid hull inflatable boat. The boat is also fitted with a firefighting system that can help with missions in shallow coastlines.
The increase in size of the vessel allows for more spacious PPE and rescue rooms, improving operational flow, SCDF said. In addition, the extra space allows for a heli-winch for heli-evacuation operations
In line with sustainability goals, the Blue Dolphin also has an integrated solar panel charging system and is powered by biofuel-compatible engines.
EVOLVING MARITIME LANDSCAPE
The commissioning ceremony for the vessel, held at the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, was officiated by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong. His wife christened the vessel in a symbolic ceremony.
Religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation were also present to bless the new vessel.
SCDF's marine division's capability is critical amid a rapidly evolving maritime landscape, said Mr Tong. The cruise industry has expanded with more cruise ships calling port in Singapore. The Disney Cruise Line, for example, will launch its maiden voyage from the Singapore Cruise Centre at the end of 2025.
"This means larger vessels, with more passengers, will appear in Singapore waters," he said.
Additionally, Tuas Mega Port has commenced its first phase of operations. By 2040, it will be one of the largest container ports in the world, making Singapore one of the busiest waterways globally, he said.
"At the same time, the maritime industry is shifting towards greener operations. The use of alternative fuels such as LNG, ammonia and methanol brings new challenges for maritime response," he added.
The Blue Dolphin represents SCDF’s first step in its commitment to strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding Singapore’s waters, he said.
GROWING FLEET
SCDF's marine division has expanded rapidly since its inception with only two vessels in 2012, Mr Tong said.
Excluding the newest vessel, the SCDF has six mission-centric boats today.
They include a rapid response fire vessel for swift deployment, a heavy marine rescue vessel for mass casualty evacuation and a heavy marine fire vessel which is capable of sustaining firefighting operations continuously for 96 hours.
Mr Tong said there are plans to add three new vessels by 2030, bringing the total fleet size to ten.
Additionally, the new Marine Division Headquarters at Brani will be ready by early 2026, and a new Marine Fire Post will be built at Punggol’s Northshore Crescent by 2028.
Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, the commander of SCDF’s marine division, said the Blue Dolphin is the first of four vessels that the SCDF is developing over the next few years to bolster its capabilities to safeguard Singapore’s waters.
"The Blue Dolphin is equipped with advanced navigational and firefighting systems so that we are able to respond to maritime emergencies with greater efficiency and safety," he said.