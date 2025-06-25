SCDF unveils Blue Dolphin, its latest marine rescue vessel

EVOLVING MARITIME LANDSCAPE

The commissioning ceremony for the vessel, held at the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, was officiated by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong. His wife christened the vessel in a symbolic ceremony.

Religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation were also present to bless the new vessel.

SCDF's marine division's capability is critical amid a rapidly evolving maritime landscape, said Mr Tong. The cruise industry has expanded with more cruise ships calling port in Singapore. The Disney Cruise Line, for example, will launch its maiden voyage from the Singapore Cruise Centre at the end of 2025.

"This means larger vessels, with more passengers, will appear in Singapore waters," he said.

Additionally, Tuas Mega Port has commenced its first phase of operations. By 2040, it will be one of the largest container ports in the world, making Singapore one of the busiest waterways globally, he said.

"At the same time, the maritime industry is shifting towards greener operations. The use of alternative fuels such as LNG, ammonia and methanol brings new challenges for maritime response," he added.

The Blue Dolphin represents SCDF’s first step in its commitment to strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding Singapore’s waters, he said.

GROWING FLEET

SCDF's marine division has expanded rapidly since its inception with only two vessels in 2012, Mr Tong said.

Excluding the newest vessel, the SCDF has six mission-centric boats today.

They include a rapid response fire vessel for swift deployment, a heavy marine rescue vessel for mass casualty evacuation and a heavy marine fire vessel which is capable of sustaining firefighting operations continuously for 96 hours.

Mr Tong said there are plans to add three new vessels by 2030, bringing the total fleet size to ten.

Additionally, the new Marine Division Headquarters at Brani will be ready by early 2026, and a new Marine Fire Post will be built at Punggol’s Northshore Crescent by 2028.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, the commander of SCDF’s marine division, said the Blue Dolphin is the first of four vessels that the SCDF is developing over the next few years to bolster its capabilities to safeguard Singapore’s waters.

"The Blue Dolphin is equipped with advanced navigational and firefighting systems so that we are able to respond to maritime emergencies with greater efficiency and safety," he said.