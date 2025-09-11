SCDF to sound public warning system sirens on Sep 15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound its annual “Important Message” signal islandwide on Monday (Sep 15) at 6.20pm.

The minute-long signal will be sounded through the public warning system sirens.

It will also sound for 20 seconds on all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app, SCDF said on Thursday.

This will be accompanied by a brief text message. The SGSecure mobile app’s notification and alert settings must be enabled to receive the signal and text message.

The public should tune in immediately to any local radio station or Mediacorp TV channels for a brief message on the public warning system when they hear the signal, the SCDF said.

The public warning system is used to warn of attacks from the air, land or sea, as well as natural and other man-made disasters, the SCDF said on its website.

The “Important Message” signal is sounded on Feb 15 and Sep 15 at 6.20pm to alert the public to an important broadcast on radio or TV.

Those who miss the message can visit go.gov.sg/pws to learn more about the public warning system and its signals.