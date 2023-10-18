School fees to increase for PRs, international students for next 3 years, no change for Singaporeans: MOE

SINGAPORE: School fees for permanent residents and international students in Government and Government-aided schools will be increased.

The increase in school fees will take place over the next three years from 2024 to 2026, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Oct 18).

"This is part of MOE’s regular review of school fees," the Education Ministry added.

The release of planned fee increases for non-citizens will enable parents to plan the financing of their children’s studies in MOE schools, it said.

The monthly school fees will increase by S$25 to S$60 for PR students and S$25 to S$140 for international students each year from 2024 to 2026.

The revised fees will take effect from January each year and are as follows: