Scoot plane heading to Singapore from South Korea missing a wheel during stop in Taipei

SINGAPORE: A Scoot plane heading from South Korea to Singapore was found to be missing a left nose wheel after it landed in Taipei during a scheduled stop on Monday (Jun 19) morning.

Scoot said that flight TR897 detected a technical fault upon landing at Taoyuan International Airport.

"The flight which was originally scheduled to depart from Taipei to Singapore at 1.30am was subsequently cancelled," it added.

According to Focus Taiwan, more than 300 passengers were on board the plane.

Taiwanese media outlets reported that the left nose wheel fell off during the plane's landing at 12.06am, after sensors detected abnormal tire pressure before the plane's descent.

"When the plane landed, the left tire and metal rim on the nose gear were shorn off, leaving only the right nose tire to keep the plane upright and moving," reported Taiwan News.

Focus Taiwan also reported Taoyuan International Airport as saying that there were no signs of the wheel on the runway or taxiway.

A nose wheel assists a plane in directional control during takeoff and landing, and "to allow the aircraft to manoeuvre whilst on the ground", according to aviation safety portal SKYbrary.

Taiwan's transport and communications minister Wang Kwo-tsai told the media that the incident will be investigated by its Civil Aeronautics Administration and relevant authorities.

"Hotel accommodations and flight refunds have been arranged for our passengers where applicable. Scoot will provide assistance to customers with connecting flights from Singapore," Scoot said.

It added that a recovery flight TR897D was arranged for its remaining passengers to depart Taipei for Singapore on Monday at 8.45pm.

According to Changi Airport's website, the recovery flight landed in Singapore at 1.35am on Tuesday.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where necessary," said Scoot.