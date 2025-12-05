Meet the 12-year-old Singapore sailor chasing big winds at the SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Anya Zahedi will make her Southeast Asian (SEA) Games debut in Thailand next week – but she stands out even among a sea of top athletes.

The 12-year-old Optimist class sailor is among the youngest athletes in Singapore's record 930-strong contingent.

"I feel nervous, but excited at the same time. Because it's my first (time) representing Singapore at a major Games,” the Primary 6 student told CNA.

“I really want to do well, but I know that the competition is really tough."

ON THE WATER SINCE AGE SEVEN

Anya picked up sailing as a co-curricular activity (CCA) in Primary 1 at Tao Nan School, inspired by her older sister Nia Zahedi, who is also a national sailor.

After joining Singapore Sailing Federation’s – the national governing body for the sport – weekend activities, she progressed quickly.

She earned a place in the Gold Fleet – the top tier of young Optimist sailors, and later advanced through the developmental clinic.

She secured a spot on the national training squad and by the age of 10, became a member of the national team.

In the lead-up to the SEA Games, Anya trained five times a week at the National Sailing Centre, working on her technique and conditioning as well as attending team-racing sessions.

Despite her young age, she has competed in multiple local and overseas regattas, including events in Thailand, Turkiye and Greece.

In October, she placed fourth out of 175 competitors at the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship in Oman. She was the top female as well as top youngest sailor in the fleet.

Fellow Team Singapore sailor Ethan Chia, 15, who is also bound for the SEA Games, finished second at the same event.