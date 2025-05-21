IN FOCUS: Why teen boys join gangs – and what it takes to get them out

SINGAPORE: It started with just playing basketball with a group of older boys in the neighbourhood.

Soon after making these new friends, Dylan and Lucas spotted one of them in a TikTok video, displaying a secret society sign.

The two childhood pals had seen gang chants and brawls on their social media feeds before, and thought those videos were nothing but “funny”.

They never imagined being part of a secret society – yet this became reality in late 2023, when the older boys asked Dylan to join. He asked Lucas to follow him a few months later.

They were both aged 15 then.

Dylan and Lucas – whose names have been changed to protect their identities – have known each other since they were in primary school.

They have nearly identical hairstyles and the same blasé manner of speaking; a near-brotherly resemblance coming from long hours spent together rather than shared genes.

In the beginning, they hoped gang membership would bring protection. At the neighbourhood mall where they often hung out, other youths sometimes bothered them for seemingly no reason.

It was mostly horseplay – Dylan was once bitten on the neck, Lucas had wet tissues thrown at him. But as teenage boys it stung, and the feeling lingered.

“Maybe, people know you’re inside, then they wouldn’t come disturb you,” said Dylan, on the benefits of joining a gang.

Once they were inside, however, what followed were brushes with illegal pursuits like underaged drinking and smoking, and criminal schemes masquerading as business opportunities.

If teens like them stay on, it's for the perceived fulfillment of different needs such as easy money, camaraderie and a supposed way to grow into their own as young men.

Gang membership can offer “assurance that I’ve got my crowd with me, that in this life, I’m not so lonely, but I have my brothers to count on”, said social worker Kristine Lam, describing it as "that feeling of it’s us against the world".

Bringing the likes of Dylan and Lucas back from the brink in turn involves the gradual and delicate work of earning their trust, and becoming the people they can really count on.

“LAWLESSNESS” AND YOUTH CORRUPTION

When Dylan and Lucas talk about gang membership, they use lingo like being “in the shirt” or “under his hand”.

They cannot be open about it, because being a secret society member is illegal in Singapore.

Posting gang-related online content such as insignia, chants or gestures runs afoul of the law, even if the person putting it up is not a gang member.

To track the scale of the gang problem, the police use proxy indicators like violence and rioting offences that can be linked to secret societies.

The statistics for such offences have been stable over the past few years, indicating that the gang situation is “under control”, said Superintendent Ahmad Hassan, deputy head of the police's Secret Societies Branch.

In Singapore, suspected members of secret societies can be detained without trial for up to one year, under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.