Fractional work, traineeships being trialled to support seniors wishing to contribute to workforce

SINGAPORE: In an effort to boost senior employment in Singapore, 32 organisations will trial solutions like fractional work, traineeships and training tailored for senior workers in the coming months.

They include employers like Micron Technology, SBS Transit and Tower Transit, trade groups like the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as social service agencies.

These organisations will receive funding support from the new Alliance for Action on Empowering Multi-Stage Careers for Mature Workers as they develop and implement their ideas.

"The prototypes developed by these organisations will provide us with valuable insights and practical solutions. Where feasible, we hope to share and scale it across different sectors," said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon at the launch of the Alliance for Action on Monday (Nov 17).

Dr Koh, the co-chair of the tripartite work group on senior employment formed earlier this year, pointed to the profound demographic shift Singapore is undergoing.

By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above. Life expectancy has also increased, from 76.2 years around 30 years ago, to 83.5 years today.

He noted the government's steps to support senior workers who wish to continue contributing to the workforce, such as progressively raising the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 by the year 2030.

"Beyond existing broad-based policies, we move now to empowering organisations and workers to harness the strengths of senior workers and help workers fulfil their career aspirations," said Dr Koh, calling for a "fundamental shift in mindsets".

Singapore's ageing population is a primary reason for the steady decline in the country's labour force participation rate.

Last year, the labour force participation rate for residents aged 15 and above was 68.2 per cent. This was down from 68.6 per cent in 2023, 70 per cent in 2022 and 70.5 per cent in 2021.

Work group co-chair and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan said the labour movement wants to secure good job opportunities for senior workers that give them flexibility and dignity.

Fellow co-chair and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) vice-president Tan Hwee Bin said these efforts will allow companies to expand their talent pipelines while meeting business requirements.