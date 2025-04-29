SM Lee to be awarded the highest rank of Japan's Order of the Rising Sun

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Apr 29).

Awarded by Japan, the Order of the Rising Sun recognises individuals who have made distinguished contributions to Japan and its people, the ministry said in response to media queries.

The award was established in 1875, and the Grand Cordon is its highest rank.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Japanese embassy in Singapore announced on its website that Mr Lee's conferment was part of Japan's Spring Conferment of Decorations on Foreign Nationals for 2025.

During his tenure as Prime Minister of Singapore from 2004 to 2024, Mr Lee made "significant contributions to strengthening relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Singapore", the embassy said.

An MFA spokesperson said: "Singapore deeply appreciates the Japanese government's decision to confer the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"This is in recognition of Senior Minister Lee's significant contributions to the development of relations between Singapore and Japan."

The spokesperson added that Japan and Singapore's close and long-standing relationship is "marked by strong political and economic ties, and multi-faceted cooperation".