SM Lee to be awarded the highest rank of Japan's Order of the Rising Sun
The Order of the Rising Sun recognises individuals who have made distinguished contributions to Japan and its people.
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Apr 29).
Awarded by Japan, the Order of the Rising Sun recognises individuals who have made distinguished contributions to Japan and its people, the ministry said in response to media queries.
The award was established in 1875, and the Grand Cordon is its highest rank.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Japanese embassy in Singapore announced on its website that Mr Lee's conferment was part of Japan's Spring Conferment of Decorations on Foreign Nationals for 2025.
During his tenure as Prime Minister of Singapore from 2004 to 2024, Mr Lee made "significant contributions to strengthening relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Singapore", the embassy said.
An MFA spokesperson said: "Singapore deeply appreciates the Japanese government's decision to confer the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
"This is in recognition of Senior Minister Lee's significant contributions to the development of relations between Singapore and Japan."
The spokesperson added that Japan and Singapore's close and long-standing relationship is "marked by strong political and economic ties, and multi-faceted cooperation".
Japanese media reported that 3,990 people will receive awards as part of Japan's 2025 spring honours, including former Prime Minister Naoto Kan and former House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima.
Amongst the awardees are 107 foreigners from 45 countries and regions, with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, former United States ambassador to Japan William Hagerty and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach also set to be awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.
Recipients of grand cordon and next-highest-tier gold and silver star awards will be presented with their decorations by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 9, according to Japanese media.
Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 1967.
In 2016, he was posthumously awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers.
Other previous recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun include former Singapore ambassador to Japan Lim Chin Beng in 2004, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2011 and former Deputy Prime Minister S Jayakumar in 2012.
In 2026, Singapore and Japan will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
Earlier this month, Mr Lee spoke about Japan playing a "useful stabilising role" in the wider Asia-Pacific region at the launch of the book, The Land of the Rising Sun and the Lion City: The Story of Japan and Singapore.
He said that Singapore welcomes Japan's contributions to the region, with Japan having been a "steadfast friend and partner" for more than half a century.