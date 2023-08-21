As more families hire helpers to take of seniors, SingHealth calls for proper training

SINGAPORE: Some employment agencies in Singapore are seeing more people hiring foreign domestic workers to care for the elderly or terminally ill.

Orange Employment Agency, for instance, has seen a 20 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic times in such demand. While the agency tries to match employers with suitable candidates, it is not always straightforward, said its owner Shirley Ng.

"Unfortunately, not many helpers have the proper caregiver qualifications. What they have is the past experience in their previous job. So to me, that is half the battle won, at least they know what is expected of them,” she said.

She added that the certification typically takes six months to complete.