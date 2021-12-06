2 men arrested after Serangoon Central fight

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a fight in Serangoon Central that was seen in a video circulating on social media.

Police were alerted to the fight between the two men at Block 254 Serangoon Central at about 12.30pm on Sunday (Dec 5).

The two men, aged 33 and 47, were subsequently arrested for affray, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to a CNA query.

In a 10-second video of the altercation posted on the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page, a man in a dark blue shirt with a bloodied face is seen shouting at a man in a light blue shirt before he throws a punch, makes contact with the other man and then stumbles to the ground.

The man in the light blue shirt then holds the fallen man by his left arm and punches his head repeatedly as bystanders watch.

The footage does not show how the fight started or ended.

Neither man was taken to hospital after the incident, SPF said. Police investigations are ongoing.