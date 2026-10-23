Serial voyeur jailed again for taking upskirt videos, warned he could face caning next time

SINGAPORE: A recalcitrant voyeur was jailed again for filming upskirt videos of women, with the court warning him on Friday (Oct 23) that he could face caning if he reoffends.

Gary Huang Kunjie, 41, had been in and out of jail since 2018 for recording upskirt videos or images of women.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism for an offence committed in June this year and was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail - a longer term than the prosecution had sought.

On Jun 20, 2026, Huang was on the way home from work when he saw a woman he found attractive.

He followed her onto an escalator at Northpoint City shopping mall in Yishun, then placed his mobile phone under her skirt to record an illicit video.

Huang used the video for his own sexual purposes before deleting it.

He also admitted to filming upskirt videos of unsuspecting women about twice a week between May and June 2026, recording around 20 different victims.

He would watch the videos for his own sexual gratification before deleting them, leaving police unable to recover any of the recordings.

Officers from the Transport Command of the Singapore Police Force detained Huang while conducting an operation at Khatib MRT station on Jul 8, 2026.

Court documents did not state what led to his detention. He was subsequently interviewed by the police.

Huang had been sentenced to jail repeatedly for similar offences, with convictions in each year from 2018 to 2022, as well as in 2025. One of his previous jail terms exceeded 60 weeks.