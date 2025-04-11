Shanmugam rejects SDP's application to vary POFMA order for statements about Istana procession

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has rejected an application by the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) to vary a correction order issued against it for its statements on the case of three women charged with organising a procession along the perimeter of the Istana without a permit.

"Having carefully considered the application, the Minister for Home Affairs and for Law has assessed that there is no merit to the application, and has rejected it," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a media release on Friday (Apr 11).

The women – Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar – had allegedly organised the march on Feb 2, 2024, in support of the Palestinian cause. They were charged on Jun 27 last year with public order offences.

The SDP was issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) two days later on Jun 29 for falsely suggesting two statements in its social media posts: That the three women were charged for organising support for the Palestinian people; and that the government and a minister prosecuted the three women because they had expressed views that the government did not agree with.

MHA said on Friday that the party had complied with the correction order on Jun 29.

"Now, more than nine months later, on Apr 7, 2025, the SDP submitted the application. It explained in an accompanying statement that this was to raise issues 'ahead of the General Election'," it added.

The ministry reiterated that the party's statements were false and that the women were charged under Section 15(1) of the Public Order Act 2009 for organising a procession in the Istana area.

"The Istana is a prohibited area designated under Section 12 of the (Public Order Act) and the Public Order (Prohibited Areas) Order. Processions are not allowed in such places," it said.

The SDP on Tuesday posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying that it had applied to Mr Shanmugam to vary the POFMA order.

"First and foremost, we point out that we did not make the statement which was set out as the first subject statement of the correction direction," the SDP said.

"Second, we point out that it is the constitutional right of the citizens of Singapore to peacefully make our views known publicly whether we agree with them or not."

It added that it would "take the case to the High Court" if the order is not varied.

MHA on Friday said that the SDP had appealed for the first statement on the three women being prosecuted for organising support for a cause to be set aside in the correction direction on the basis that their posts did not contain the statement.

"The SDP does not appeal against the second statement in the application, which appears to suggest that the SDP agrees that the statement it made was false," said MHA.

It added that the SDP had been notified of the minister's decision.