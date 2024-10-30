Shine Muscat grapes in Singapore safe to eat, says SFA after Thai contamination concerns

SINGAPORE: Shine Muscat grapes available in Singapore are safe to eat, with the fruit subject to tests for pesticides and other quality control measures, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Concerns about the popular fruit surfaced in the past week amid reports from Thailand that said unusually high levels of pesticides were found in a variety of samples.

In response to CNA's queries, SFA said its tests for pesticides in Shine Muscat grapes did not detect residue levels that are of food safety concern.

"SFA will continue to test and monitor the situation to protect public health."

SFA added that it has regulations in place to restrict the residual amount of permitted chemicals, such as pesticides, that may remain in food.

It also routinely conducts tests for pesticides in food, including fruits like Shine Muscat grapes.

Food will not be allowed for sale if it fails SFA's inspection and food safety tests.

Food products, including Shine Muscat grapes, must also be imported by SFA-licensed importers.

"Retailers must ensure that the food they sell are obtained from SFA-regulated sources, prepared or processed in a safe and hygienic manner, and do not compromise food safety," it said.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Thai Pesticide Alert Network warned about contamination of Shine Muscat grapes last week after finding that most of the samples it tested contained harmful chemical residues above maximum permitted levels.

Of the 24 samples collected from various locations, including online shops and supermarkets, 23 samples contained pesticide residues exceeding the legal limit.

Nine of the samples were imported from China, while the country of origin of the remaining 15 could not be identified.

SFA said in its statement that Shine Muscat grapes in Singapore are mainly imported from countries such as China, South Korea and Japan.

In response to CNA's queries, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said regular quality checks are conducted on all its produce, including Shine Muscat grapes, to ensure that it meets "rigorous standards" for freshness and safety.

"In light of the recent incident in Thailand, our food safety department is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to review all relevant information to ensure the ongoing safety of our products."

The supermarket chain sells Shine Muscat grapes sourced from Japan, Korea and China.

CNA has also contacted Cold Storage and Giant operator Dairy Farm Group, Sheng Siong and Don Don Donki for more information.

SFA said consumers can "play their part" to ensure that the fruits they purchase are safe to eat.

"Wash them well before consumption," said the agency, adding that gently rubbing the surface of fruits while rinsing can help to remove pesticide residue.

"Peeling of skin from fruits can help eliminate pesticide residues as most of the residue is found on the surface of the fruits."