Some Singapore doctors see more patients with shingles over past 2 years

SINGAPORE: Some family doctors have seen more cases of shingles over the past two years, with experts estimating that up to 30,000 people in Singapore get the viral illness every year.

Doctors attributed the increase in the painful and itchy condition to the ageing population, and weakened immune systems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, Dr Kelvin Goh, medical lead at United Primary Care Network, observed that during the pandemic, many patients who contracted COVID-19 went on to develop shingles.

Similarly, Dr Adrian Poh, who oversees 38 clinics as the medical director of HMI OneCare Clinic, said he has observed about 10 per cent more patients with shingles since the pandemic.

“The risk for shingles may remain elevated for up to six months after COVID infection. But I think the jury is still out as to the exact mechanism and connection between COVID infection and shingles reactivation,” he added.