Joo Chiat, Tanjong Pagar shophouse rentals outpace average market rates
Experts told CNA that this is mostly driven by niche brands and specialty businesses moving into these more gentrified areas with better connectivity, instead of shopping malls.
SINGAPORE: In recent years, Kampong Gelam, an area steeped in heritage and history, has been cultivating a more modern and unique identity.
The rows of old shophouses have attracted niche brands, which have turned the area into a hangout for the young and trendy.
Among these shops is multi-label retailer Goodluck Bunch, which sank its roots in Bali Lane eight years ago.
“It's a more cozy, family and friendly environment,” said its founder Ms Quek Swee Ying.
“We don't get that much footfall as compared to a mall, but that's also a good thing on our end where we can foster friendships with customers who come in.”
Besides the distinctive character of the place, rental is also cheaper in a two-storey shophouse - or about half that of a regular storefront along Orchard Road, said observers.
SETTING UP SHOP IN UNCONVENTIONAL SPACES
The brand is among more boutique or specialty businesses that are increasingly seeking out shophouses.
Popular locations include Holland Village and Tiong Bahru, according to real estate services and investments firm CBRE.
But over the past five years, Joo Chiat, Tanjong Pagar, Geylang, Little India and Upper Thomson are also becoming popular.
Experts told CNA that this is mostly driven by niche brands and specialty businesses moving into these more gentrified areas with better connectivity, instead of shopping malls.
ATTRACTING HIGH-END BRANDS
Some experts noted that these areas have also caught the eye of luxury brands, as they look to build brand identity and make connections.
Earlier this month, for instance, a Louis Vuitton pop-up appeared in Joo Chiat. Luxury brand Coach also set up a cafe along the bustling Keong Saik Road in 2023.
The move towards unconventional spaces for retail is particularly significant for countries like Singapore, where the retail landscape is dominated by shopping malls “that often lack diversity in design and experience”, said Ms Ginette Chittick, programme leader for the diploma in creative direction for fashion at LASALLE College of the Arts.
This shift is also driven by the preferences of Gen Zs, who “prioritise authenticity, individuality and meaningful engagement with brands”, she added.
“In Singapore, where malls tend to follow a formulaic approach, brands setting up in these unconventional spaces, such as heritage shophouses, repurposed industrial buildings or outdoor pop-ups, can break away from the monotony and stand out.”
Dr Samer El Hajjar, senior lecturer of marketing at the National University of Singapore Business School, said these places feel “more unique and authentic” with their own styles, which is what some brands want.
“They want to give consumers something new. Shopping malls can feel boring because they all look the same,” he added.
“By using a unique space, these brands can surprise customers (and) give them an experience that they will remember.”
Yet, experts said despite the growing number of shophouse hotspots, traditional shopping malls remain relevant for now.
“It's all about providing different experiences for different consumer segments,” said Dr El Hajjar.
“I still believe that Orchard Road and the common shopping roads in Singapore will always be popular for shopping, but we will also have other neighbourhoods, other new hotspots for shopping that provide different experiences for the consumers.”