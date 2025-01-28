Joo Chiat, Tanjong Pagar shophouse rentals outpace average market rates

SINGAPORE: In recent years, Kampong Gelam, an area steeped in heritage and history, has been cultivating a more modern and unique identity.

The rows of old shophouses have attracted niche brands, which have turned the area into a hangout for the young and trendy.

Among these shops is multi-label retailer Goodluck Bunch, which sank its roots in Bali Lane eight years ago.

“It's a more cozy, family and friendly environment,” said its founder Ms Quek Swee Ying.

“We don't get that much footfall as compared to a mall, but that's also a good thing on our end where we can foster friendships with customers who come in.”

Besides the distinctive character of the place, rental is also cheaper in a two-storey shophouse - or about half that of a regular storefront along Orchard Road, said observers.