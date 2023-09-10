SIA apologises to New Zealand couple seated next to passenger with dog

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has apologised to a New Zealand couple after they were seated next to a passenger with a dog.

Gill and Warren Press were travelling on an SIA flight from Paris to Singapore in June when they found that the passenger in the premium economy seat next to them had a dog.

Mrs Press told New Zealand news website Stuff that she heard a "heavy snorting" noise. When the couple looked down, they realised it was the dog.

It was farting, occupying leg room and drooling onto her husband's leg, she added.

She said that she overheard the dog’s owner telling another passenger that he had the dog with him because he gets anxious.

The couple were moved to two seats in economy class after take-off, said SIA on Saturday (Sep 9) in response to CNA's queries.

After an email complaint, the airline offered each of them a S$100 voucher (US$73) KrisShop voucher. This was rejected by the couple.

SIA then upped their offer to a travel voucher of S$160 per person, but this was again rejected, reported Stuff.

The airline said on Saturday that it "endeavours to notify customers" who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding.

It added that when passengers request to be moved, they will be reseated in the same cabin if space permits.

"In this instance, we were unable to move Mr and Mrs Press within the same cabin as the premium economy class cabin was full.

"Our crew offered to move Mr and Mrs Press to two empty seats in economy class, which they accepted after take-off."