SIA, other Asian airlines cancel several New York flights due to snowstorm

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) was among several Asian carriers that cancelled flights to and from New York as the US state braced for a snowstorm on Friday (Dec 26).

The United States National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for New York early on Friday, cautioning that heavy snow was expected between 4pm local time on Friday (5am Saturday, Singapore time) to 1pm on Saturday.

According to an SIA travel advisory, these six flights have been cancelled. All times are local:

SQ23 departing New York (John F Kennedy) for Singapore on Friday at 10.05pm

SQ24 departing Singapore for New York (John F Kennedy) on Friday at 12.10pm

SQ25 departing New York (John F Kennedy) for Frankfurt on Friday at 8.15pm

SQ26 departing Frankfurt for New York (John F Kennedy) on Friday at 8.35am

SQ21 departing New York (Newark) for Singapore on Saturday at 5.45pm

SQ22 departing Singapore for New York (Newark) on Saturday at 5.30am

SIA said it will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the cancellations, adding that other flights might be affected as the situation remains fluid.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” it added.

SIA customers who booked directly with the airline can seek a refund online. Those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines were advised to contact them directly for assistance.

New York City's John F Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, as well as the Newark Liberty International Airport, were among the top four airports with the most cancellations on Friday, according to flight tracking platform FlightAware.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Friday that it was waiving rebooking and rerouting charges for flights to and from New York in light of the snowstorm. This applied to the travel period between Thursday and Sunday.

Tickets must be changed before Sunday and travel must be completed on or before Jan 31, said the airline, adding that the new dates were subject to seat availability.

The airline has also cancelled one flight - CX840 from Hong Kong to John F Kennedy Airport.

Taiwan airline EVA Air said it cancelled two flights between Taipei and New York's John F Kennedy Airport due to the weather.

South Korean carrier Korean Air has also cancelled its Friday evening flight from Incheon Airport to John F Kennedy.