Silver prices up 14% so far in 2025 in catch-up game with gold 

SINGAPORE: Silver prices have surged 14 per cent so far this year, driven by industrial use in growing sectors like electronics and renewable power.

But investors are also turning to the precious metal as the price of gold soars to record highs on the back of global economic uncertainty.

Already, the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) said it has seen more investments in silver over the last quarter.

“Allocating gold as an asset class to the portfolio is a norm. But as the price of gold increases … some people are looking at silver as an alternative to be included into their portfolio,” said its CEO Albert Cheng.

Currently, the gold-to-silver ratio is at about 100, meaning one unit of gold is worth 100 units of silver.

“(The ratio) is extremely high, which basically means silver is extremely cheap,” said Mr Gregor Gregersen, founder of The Reserve – a high-capacity vault for the storage of gold and silver in Changi.

“We have had clients buying 30 to 40 tonnes of silver, some coming in by container ... they're holding it long term (to) switch between physical silver and physical gold (in the future).”

He told CNA938 that such investors typically wait for the gold-to-silver ratio to readjust before switching their assets, with gold usually preferred as it is less volatile than silver.

Market watchers expect that the price of silver will keep pace, bringing the ratio closer to the 40-year average of about 70.