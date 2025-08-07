Relive each of Singapore's 60 years of independence in 60-second clips
60 years. 60 clips. 60 seconds each on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. It's CNA's SG60 project to mark Singapore's 60th birthday.
SINGAPORE: This year, Singapore turns 60. Amid the flurry of SG60 activities, promotions and events, CNA invites you to take a step back and walk down memory lane.
Called "60 years in 60 seconds", we've dug deep into Mediacorp's video archives going through six decades of footage, and have put together sixty 60-second clips that sum up each year in Singapore's history since independence.
It begins with 1965, the year Singapore separated from Malaysia and became an independent, sovereign nation with a population of about 1.9 million people. It was the year Singaporeans watched the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew tearing up on national television, speaking candidly at a press conference over a "moment of anguish" about the separation.
And then 1966 was the year of Singapore's first National Day Parade, and when the first ICs and passports were issued. The year after that saw another meaningful milestone, and 900 Singaporean sons were called up to enlist in the first National Service intake. The first Singapore dollars were issued this year as well.
Many fun facts pepper the entire series of minute-long clips, which were produced by CNA's current affairs team. Did you know, for example, that:
- Singapore changed its time zone in 1982
- Before the 1980s, the National Pledge was recited with the right hand raised instead of a clenched fist over the heart
- The Esplanade wasn't intentionally designed to look like a pair of durians
Each clip in the SG60 series is built around a simple question: What was Singapore like in that year? You'll find as you dive into each year, there is a key event and important milestones that contributed to nation-building. These include the launch of the MRT, colour TV, cashless payment and the year Singapore gave out the keys to its millionth HDB flat.
If you were born before 1965, or grew up in the early years, we hope you'll enjoy reliving the sights and sounds of life in Singapore back then. And if you were born much later, it's illuminating to discover what it was like when it all began.
Playlists of the 60 clips are available on TikTok and YouTube, and you can also watch the collection of videos on those platforms and on Instagram through the hashtag #SG60CNA. Do share your own memories of these years on your social accounts with the hashtag #SG60CNA.
Whether it's a personal story, family photo, or cherished moment, we invite everyone to join the conversation.