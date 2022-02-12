Singapore Airlines resumes cabin crew recruitment after two-year hiring freeze

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has resumed cabin crew recruitment after a two-year hiring freeze, and it is now accepting applications through its website.

The recruitment drive for cabin crew is done to "meet manpower requirements", an SIA spokesperson said on Saturday (Feb 12), in response to CNA's queries.

The airline instituted a hiring freeze on all ground positions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Other measures it took to cut costs included offering cabin crew early release or retirement. SIA Group also cut positions across its three airlines in September 2020 - SIA, SilkAir and Scoot - in light of the impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry.

"Most of our pilots and cabin crew have returned to active duty with SIA," the airline said. The company has been increasing its capacity "in a calibrated manner" and adjusting its passenger services in line with the rising demand for air travel owing to Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements, the spokesperson added.