New exhibits, installations at reopened Botanic Gardens heritage museum
The reopening of the Singapore Botanic Gardens heritage museum ties in with the start of the annual heritage festival at the gardens.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Botanic Gardens heritage museum is now open to visitors following a refresh of its exhibits, in conjunction with the start of the annual Heritage Festival at the Gardens.
With new installations and interactive exhibits, visitors to the museum can find out more about the garden’s rich heritage and milestones with an emphasis on the accomplishments of the past decade, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a media release on Sunday (Jun 25).
The heritage museum is divided into six zones, spread out over two levels.
Each zone tells a story of the gardens during its various stages of development. These stages include its origins, progression into a leading botanical institution, the war years and post-independence period, its role in greening Singapore, and its transformation into a world-class botanical institute.
A key milestone that has been included is the inscription of the gardens as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2015.
“Visitors to the refreshed Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Museum will be able to explore a captivating collection of relics while immersing in interactive experiences that are both entertaining and educational,” NParks said.
First opened in November 2013, the 240 sq m heritage museum featured interactive and multimedia exhibits and panels detailing the garden’s heritage since its inception in 1859.
Over the past decade, the gardens achieved several significant milestones, such as its inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015 and the completion of the Tyersall-Gallop Core of the gardens in 2022.
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said the museum highlights the Gardens’ contributions to the environmental, social and economic development of Singapore.
It also pays tribute to pioneers who laid the foundation for the Gardens to be a leading institution for tropical botany and a green space well-loved by Singaporeans, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
“The refresh is timely as we commemorate 60 years of greening this year.”
The annual heritage festival at the Gardens, which has been expanded to include Fort Canning Park for the first time, kicked off this weekend with various activities scheduled for Jun 25, Jun 29, Jul 1 and Jul 2.
It will feature programmes and activities such as live concerts, guided tours and workshops.
Fans of music can look forward to the 18th edition of NParks Concert Series in the Park: Rockestra themed "Dance Dance Retro!" that will be held at Fort Canning Park on Jul 1.
History buffs can look out for the Singapore Botanic Gardens Night Heritage Tour and Fort Canning Heritage Gallery and Spice Gallery tour, while those with green thumbs can sign up to build their own miniature garden at the Gardens' Green Pavilion.
Free shuttle bus services between Botany Centre at Singapore Botanic Gardens and Fort Canning Centre at Fort Canning Park will be available during this period.
A full list of the programmes is available online.