New exhibits, installations at reopened Botanic Gardens heritage museum

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Botanic Gardens heritage museum is now open to visitors following a refresh of its exhibits, in conjunction with the start of the annual Heritage Festival at the Gardens.

With new installations and interactive exhibits, visitors to the museum can find out more about the garden’s rich heritage and milestones with an emphasis on the accomplishments of the past decade, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a media release on Sunday (Jun 25).

The heritage museum is divided into six zones, spread out over two levels.

Each zone tells a story of the gardens during its various stages of development. These stages include its origins, progression into a leading botanical institution, the war years and post-independence period, its role in greening Singapore, and its transformation into a world-class botanical institute.

A key milestone that has been included is the inscription of the gardens as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2015.