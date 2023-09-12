Logo
Singapore

In pictures: Singapore and China conduct joint military exercise
Singapore

In pictures: Singapore and China conduct joint military exercise

In pictures: Singapore and China conduct joint military exercise

Soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) 3rd Battalion and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theatre Command-Army’s 74th Army Group exchange commemorative patches during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)

12 Sep 2023 09:04PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2023 09:07PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore and China concluded a joint military exercise on Tuesday (Sep 12).

The Singapore Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted Exercise Cooperation in Singapore from Sep 1 to Sep 12.

Personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion and those from the PLA Southern Theatre Command-Army’s 74th Army Group took part in the exercise.

SAF soldiers conducting a live firing session with PLA weapons during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)
SAF and PLA soldiers rappelling during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)

The exercise was conducted for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year's edition of the exercise was urban counter-terrorism operations, with both armies conducting a battalion-level command post exercise and engaging in professional exchanges on counter-terrorism operations in support of a rescue scenario.

SAF and PLA soldiers in discussion during a battalion-level map planning and wargaming exercise. (Photo: MINDEF)
SAF and PLA soldiers practise storming a building during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)

Other activities the armies engaged in included fast roping, rappelling, hand-to-hand combat, small-arms live firing, along with some cohesion activities.

The SAF and PLA soldiers participating in hand-to-hand combat training during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)
SAF and PLA soldiers engaging in dragon boating during Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)

Exercise Cooperation is in its fifth edition, since it was inaugurated in 2009. It is part of the Singapore Army's ongoing efforts in conducting bilateral and multilateral exercises with foreign armies to enhance mutual cooperation with other countries.

Battalion commanders from the SAF and PLA commemorating Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)
SAF and PLA soldiers take a group photo at the opening ceremony of Exercise Cooperation 2023, held from Sep 1 to Sep 14, 2023. (Photo: MINDEF)
Source: CNA/nh(ac)

