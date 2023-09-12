In pictures: Singapore and China conduct joint military exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China concluded a joint military exercise on Tuesday (Sep 12).
The Singapore Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted Exercise Cooperation in Singapore from Sep 1 to Sep 12.
Personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion and those from the PLA Southern Theatre Command-Army’s 74th Army Group took part in the exercise.
The exercise was conducted for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's edition of the exercise was urban counter-terrorism operations, with both armies conducting a battalion-level command post exercise and engaging in professional exchanges on counter-terrorism operations in support of a rescue scenario.
Other activities the armies engaged in included fast roping, rappelling, hand-to-hand combat, small-arms live firing, along with some cohesion activities.
Exercise Cooperation is in its fifth edition, since it was inaugurated in 2009. It is part of the Singapore Army's ongoing efforts in conducting bilateral and multilateral exercises with foreign armies to enhance mutual cooperation with other countries.