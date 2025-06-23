Trust and understanding in Singapore-China relationship 'cannot be taken for granted': PM Wong

BEIJING: The relationship between Singapore and China has continued to deepen and grow because it is a partnership built on a “deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at his meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People on Monday afternoon (Jun 23).

“This deep level of trust and understanding cannot be taken for granted. It has to be cultivated, nurtured year after year, generation after generation,” said Mr Wong, adding that his team is “fully committed” to strengthening their interactions and exchanges with their counterparts in China.

This is Mr Wong’s first visit to China as Singapore’s prime minister, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

Singapore and China signed four deliverables on Monday, including a letter of intent to develop a third country training programme between the two countries.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency intend to jointly develop a third country training programme for government officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Timor-Leste.

The programme will focus on key areas such as clean energy transition, sustainable urban development, climate resilience and support for the ASEAN power grid.