Trust and understanding in Singapore-China relationship 'cannot be taken for granted': PM Wong
Singapore and China also signed four deliverables on Monday, including a letter of intent to develop a third country training programme between the two countries.
BEIJING: The relationship between Singapore and China has continued to deepen and grow because it is a partnership built on a “deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at his meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People on Monday afternoon (Jun 23).
“This deep level of trust and understanding cannot be taken for granted. It has to be cultivated, nurtured year after year, generation after generation,” said Mr Wong, adding that his team is “fully committed” to strengthening their interactions and exchanges with their counterparts in China.
This is Mr Wong’s first visit to China as Singapore’s prime minister, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency intend to jointly develop a third country training programme for government officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Timor-Leste.
The programme will focus on key areas such as clean energy transition, sustainable urban development, climate resilience and support for the ASEAN power grid.
The current international landscape is marked by intertwined turbulence and changes, with increasing uncertainty and instability, said the Chinese premier during the meeting, adding that it is especially vital for China and Singapore to strengthen cooperation and exchanges.
“The Chinese side is willing to work together with the Singaporean side, in light of the new changes in the situation, with a view to safeguarding our shared interests, upholding the fine tradition of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality, and win-win cooperation, and advancing bilateral relations and collaboration to bear even more fruitful outcomes,” said Mr Li.
Singapore and China also signed a letter of intent to jointly explore establishing an exchange programme for senior officials, also to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
This will complement outcomes from the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership, which is in its 10th year this year.
Singapore’s Ministry of Law and China’s Ministry of Justice signed a memorandum of understanding to nominate trainees to attend postgraduate law programmes in each other’s law schools.
These trainees will also participate in courses conducted by government agencies, law schools, bar associations, law societies, arbitration centres, mediation centres and other institutions.
Lastly, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore and the China National Intellectual Property Administration have signed a data exchange agreement to enhance cooperation in the sharing of intellectual property data between the two countries.
On Monday, Mr Wong was welcomed at the Great Hall of the People, and attended a dinner banquet hosted by Mr Li. The two last met in October 2024 on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.
On this trip, Mr Wong will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.
He will then go to Tianjin for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions, often referred to as Summer Davos, and take part in a dialogue session with WEF president Borge Brende.