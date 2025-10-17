Singapore sets up digital defence unit to deal with threats to critical infrastructure

SINGAPORE: A new digital defence unit has been set up to deal with cyber threats targeting Singapore's critical infrastructure.

The new Digital Defence Hub (DDH) is within the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), a technical agency in the Ministry of Defence.

The unit will focus on providing advanced cybersecurity services and capabilities to the whole-of-government to counter sophisticated cyber threat actors known as advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, CSIT said in a news release on Friday (Oct 17).

APTs are highly skilled, well-resourced and usually state-linked.

The hub was announced by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam during the third edition of the CSIT's annual closed-door technical conference, TechCon.

COUNTERING ADVANCED THREATS LIKE UNC3886

In July, Singapore uncovered an APT identified as UNC3886, which attacked the country's critical information infrastructure.

Mr Shanmugam said at the time that the threat actor posed serious danger to Singapore and could undermine national security.