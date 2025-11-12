Singapore donates prosthetic limbs as part of aid for Gaza

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has donated 100 sets of prosthetic limbs to a Jordanian initiative that helps Palestinian amputees affected by the Gaza conflict.

The donation, worth about S$250,000 (US$192,000), is part of Singapore's humanitarian aid to Gaza, MOH said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 12).

"The donation comprises 100 sets of complete prosthetic solutions, including limb components and socket systems for amputees, including adults and children," MOH said.

It added that the selection of prosthetic components was based on consultation with experts from Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Jordanian counterparts.