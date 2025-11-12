Logo
Singapore

Singapore donates prosthetic limbs as part of aid for Gaza
The Singapore needs assessment team visited the Jordan Royal Medical Service to learn about latest advancements in rehabilitative care for patients from Gaza (Photo: MOH)

Ng Hong Siang
12 Nov 2025 01:34PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has donated 100 sets of prosthetic limbs to a Jordanian initiative that helps Palestinian amputees affected by the Gaza conflict.

The donation, worth about S$250,000 (US$192,000), is part of Singapore's humanitarian aid to Gaza, MOH said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 12).

"The donation comprises 100 sets of complete prosthetic solutions, including limb components and socket systems for amputees, including adults and children," MOH said.

It added that the selection of prosthetic components was based on consultation with experts from Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Jordanian counterparts.

Acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs Faishal Ibrahim and Jordan’s Minister of Health Dr Ibrahim Al-Budour (second right) at a symbolic handover ceremony for the prostheses. (Photo: MDDI)
Acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim with the Singapore delegation at the handover ceremony (Photo: MDDI)

Acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs Faishal Ibrahim witnessed a symbolic handover ceremony for the prostheses on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, together with Jordan’s Minister of Health, Dr Ibrahim Al-Budour.

A needs assessment team comprising seven MOH personnel also been deployed to Jordan to further explore areas of medical support. 

This comes after the successful deployment of a specialised three-person medical team to the Nasser Institute Hospital in Cairo, Egypt in September 2025 to provide medical care to Palestinians being treated in Egypt, said MOH.

"The donation of prosthetic products is the latest tranche of aid that demonstrates Singapore's ongoing commitment to providing meaningful healthcare assistance during humanitarian crises, while strengthening bilateral healthcare relations with partner countries," MOH said.

Source: CNA/nh

