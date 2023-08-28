Singapore exploring 'new tools' to 'manage significant investments into critical entities': Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is exploring “new tools” to “manage significant investments into critical entities”, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Aug 28).

The minister, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his ministry’s annual economic dialogue, did not elaborate on what these new tools or critical entities would be.

He said the new move comes as Singapore faces “significant challenges” in the global economy and there is a need to strengthen the country’s position as “a trusted hub for businesses to invest with confidence”.

“To do that, we will need to make sure that investments into critical entities do not affect Singapore's economic resilience and our national security interest,” said Mr Gan.

“That is why (the) Ministry of Trade and Industry is exploring new tools to allow us to manage significant investments into critical entities.”

Mr Gan added that many countries around the world are already doing so.

Moving forward, his ministry will engage “industries to better understand their … perspectives and to work with them to minimise the impact on businesses and investments”.

Several countries have in recent years introduced or strengthened measures to subject investments in strategically important sectors or companies to greater scrutiny.

In the UK, the National Security and Investment Act, which came into force in January last year, allows the UK government to block or impose remedies on investments deemed to pose a national security risk.

More recently, Germany has said it wants to tighten the process for reviewing foreign investments with a new law that would aim to enhance economic security, according to a Reuters report.

Within Asia, China prohibits or restricts foreign investments in certain sectors listed on a “negative list” under its Foreign Investment Law. These sectors where foreign investments are off-limits include nuclear power plants, publishing and telecom.