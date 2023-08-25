Commentary: Will Singapore be able to avoid recession in 2023 as hoped?

SINGAPORE: Avoiding a recession and achieving positive economic growth this year are two hopes that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has for the Singapore economy. He shared these hopes in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 20).

Some might think that amid the many challenges - geopolitical tensions, a chaotic global economic order and stubborn inflation - that these hopes may be a pipe dream. But I think they are still achievable.

At first glance, the outlook for Singapore’s latest economic performance looks bleaker than half a year ago when anticipation of China’s reopening ran high. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) narrowed Singapore's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 0.5 to 1.5 per cent, from 0.5 to 2.5 per cent, after second-quarter growth came in lower than expected.

Manufacturing was the main drag, contracting 7.3 per cent year-on-year on the back of a protracted global electronics downturn; notably, all clusters except for transport engineering recorded output declines.

MTI projects economic growth to remain weak for the rest of 2023. Other weak links include the soft patch in the finance and insurance sector amid restrictive financial conditions and a global economic slowdown. But there is cause for optimism.

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE

Singapore did escape a technical recession in the second quarter of 2023, and there are in fact some bright spots in the economy. Tourism-related sectors, including aviation and accommodation, have seen robust performance, with the rebound in international air travel.

The resumption of tour group travel for Chinese outbound visitors could lead to an uptick in visitor arrivals in the second half of the year, especially with the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in September and other upcoming entertainment events. Concert fever has also added an additional buzz to the hospitality and entertainment sector.

Singapore has already seen July visitor arrivals hit 1.4 million, bringing the total number of arrivals in the first seven months to 7.7 million. This suggests that the 12 million to 14 million visitor arrival target for 2023 is within grasp.